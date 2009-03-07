Big Fun 4Ever w/ Terrior Bute and Freight

Two bands from the local label Vicious Pop celebrate new releases tonight: Big Fun 4Ever, a synth-pop band with a big heart and sweet, cooing vocals that lend an organic humanity to their vibrating compositions, have issued a 7-inch for their new single “Teenage Sensation,” five minutes of indie-electro bliss, while Terrior Bute, a synth-punk trio schooled on Devo but prone to clever, noisy freakouts a la The Mae Shi, go all-out with a new full-length, Realm Dwellers . The bill begins on a bittersweet note, with a farewell performance from Freight, a Milwaukee band that earned innumerable Jesus Lizard comparisons for their drunken math-rock, yet never let the foreboding undertones in their music get in the way of having a good time live.