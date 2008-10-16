Nothing about Milwaukee’s Big Fun sounds organic at first listen, from the band’s choppy, whirling beats to the omnipresent, blippy synths. Repeated listens, however, reveal that there’s a big, human heart powering this robot, and it comes across especially in the sweet, lovelorn vocals, which recall a friendlier, de-punked version of Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein or the X-Ray Spex’s Poly Styrene. At its core, theirs is happy music, albeit happy music as filtered through a 386 processor. Big Fun tops a 7 p.m. bill at the Borg Ward tonight that also includes Lazy Magnet, Pro Bro Gold and Terrior Bute.