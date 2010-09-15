The latest project from saxophonist/producer Dominic Lalli is Big Gigantic, a duo with drummer Jeremy Salken that showcases Lalli’s talent as a DJ and an improviser. The group’s first release, Fire It Up , from May 2009 on 1320 Records, quickly swept through dance music circles. That summer Lalli’s affiliation with 1320 became more pronounced when he provided well-received remixes for STS9’s album Peaceblaster . STS9 returned the favor, appearing on the title track of Big Gigantic’s new album, A Place Behind the Moon , an even funkier outing.