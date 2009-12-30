Like the Spin Doctors and Rusted Root, Big Head Todd and The Monsters were jam band before their was an organized jam scene, a band that came into its own when instead of Bonnaroo there was only the H.O.R.D.E. festival. The band still has loyal following around their native Colorado, though, and their early ’90s hits “Bittersweet” and “Broken Hearted Savior” continue to draw faithful old fans to their live shows. The band got a boast last year when Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign adopted one of their newer tracks, “Blue Sky,” as a campaign song. The song was almost certainly selected because of its distinctly Barack Obama-ish chorus: “Yes, you can change the world.”