Big Head Todd and The Monsters w/ Sammy Llanas

Like fellow early-'90s breakouts the Spin Doctors and Rusted Root, Big Head Todd and The Monsters were a jam band before there was an organized jam scene, so they earned their initial following through radio play instead of on the road. They continue to benefit from that radio exposure: Their early-'90s hits “Bittersweet” and “Broken Hearted Savior” continue to draw faithful fans to their shows. Lately the band has been embracing its blues influences. They teamed up with a number of blues legends, including Hubert Sumlin, Cedric Burnside and B.B. King, for last year's tribute album <I>100 Years of Robert Johnson</i>.