Like the Spin Doctors and Rustic Root, Big Head Todd and The Monsters were jam band before their was an organized jam scene, and while they played the music industry slot machine and scored some radio play, they did so at the expense of building a nationwide following on the road, where younger jam bands now make their living. The band still has loyal following around their native Colorado, though, and their early ’90s hits “Bittersweet” and “Broken Hearted Savior” continue to draw faithful old fans to their shows elsewhere. Interestingly, Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign adopted one of their newer tracks, “Blue Sky,” as a campaign song, almost certainly because of its Barack Obama-ish chorus: “Yes, you can change the world.”