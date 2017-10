If the Stray Cats had been rabid and hopped up on catnip, they might have sounded like Big John Bates and the Voodoo Dollz. Big John Bates lays down a meaner, punkier version of the Cats’ trademark jump blueshe even looks a little bit like a rougher, hard-living version of Brian Setzerwhile his traveling burlesque girls, The Voodoo Dollz, act out his raunchy lyrics, play with fire (and each other) and generally flaunt their cleavage. This is rockabilly at its raciest.