Canada’s Big John Bates and the Voodoo Dollz know their fans have two real vices: rockabilly and sex, and the band is eager to satisfy both of them. In concert, the group accents their hooky rockabilly romps with a voodoo-themed burlesque show; in the process, they’ve become a popular touring act. They headline an 8 p.m. show at Vnuk’s Lounge tonight.