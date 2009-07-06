With their lone marijuana-themed film, Joel and Ethan Coen created one of the most popular cult films of all time, The Big Lebowski . The brothers’ 1998 comedy stars an inspired Jeff Bridges as a laid-back dude who gets caught up in a kidnapping scheme that involves, among many other things, a defiled carpet, bowling and German nihilists who “believe in nothing,” but the plot takes a backseat to bizarre characters and gorgeously absurd fantasy sequences. Brochach screens the film for free tonight on its patio with free kettlecorn and $2.50 bottles of Lakefront beer as part of its weekly film series.