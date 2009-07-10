The Big Lebowski and Kingpin

It’s a testament to the cult popularity of Joel and Ethan Coen’s 1998 stoner-mystery-fantasy-bowling-comedy The Big Lebowski that the film has screened not once but twice for free this week. Brocach Irish Pub hosted a small screening on Monday night, but the film is screened in a larger outdoor setting tonightalong with a less-loved but still pretty funny bowling-themed 1996 comedy from another pair of siblings, the Farrelly brother’s Kingpin as Discovery World launches its summer Outdoor Fish Fry & A Flick series. The evening kicks off with a $9.95 fish fry at 6 p.m., before the movie screenings begin at dusk.