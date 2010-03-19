The Big Pink w/ A Place to Bury Strangers

One of the more worthwhile products of Britain’s sometimes overzealous, NME -driven hype machine, The Big Pink parlayed the buzz around their early singles into a glowingly reviewed debut album last year, A Brief History of Love . It’s a large scale indie-rock album that looks to the spirit of shoegaze and the towering, over-sized guitars and beat-heavy production of late-’90s alternative rock. The Big Pink share this bill with another indie-rock band that looks back toward alternative eras past: A Place to Bury Strangers, who channeled psychedelic shoegaze and “120 Minutes”-era college rock on their 2009 sophomore album, Exploding Head .