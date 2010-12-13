The Big Snow Show w/ Cake, OK Go and Switchfoot

Milwaukee’s alternative rock station FM 102.1 decided to split its annual Big Snow Show into two nights. Night One spotlights the lighter side of the station’s playlist, with performances from quirk-rockers OK Go and postmodern smart alecks Cake, longtime alternative staples who are preparing their first album in seven years, Showroom of Compassion , for release in January. The event’s second night, Tuesday, Dec. 14, caters to the harder-edged, “Who are you looking at?” side of modern rock, with performances from the alt-metal trio Chevelle and post-grunge aggressors Finger Eleven, as well as Terrible Things, a group that unites members of Taking Back Sunday, Coheed and Cambria and Hot Rod Circuit.