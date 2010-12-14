Big Snow Show w/ Chevelle, Finger Eleven and Terrible Things

After plenty of Oasis-styled sibling rivalry, Chevelle’s Pete and Sam Loeffler split with their brother Joe Loeffler, replacing him with a new bassist who, oddly enough, is their brother-in-law. The change didn’t tame the band’s sound at all, though. Recent albums like 2009’s Sci-Fi Crimes have found the band as heavy as ever, playing hard-alternative metal in the spirit of Tool. Chevelle tonight headlines the second night of FM 102.1’s Big Snow Show concert, supported by post-grunge aggressors Finger Eleven as well as Terrible Things, a group that unites members of Taking Back Sunday, Coheed and Cambria and Hot Rod Circuit.