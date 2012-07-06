Big Time Rush w/ Cody Simpson & Rachel Crow

A perfect triple bill for tweeny-boppers, this show boasts a headlining boy band inspired by The Monkees, a 15-year-old Australian heartthrob and a 14-year-old whose personality won her nearly as many votes as her voice on the American version of "The X Factor." Big Time Rush signed simultaneous recording and television contracts with Nickelodeon in 2009. The result? A hit series and two Top 15 albums featuring songs written by Ryan Tedder and Jay Sean. Now in their early 20s, the four members of Big Time Rush have sold more than 3.5 million singles, toured with British boy-band wonders One Direction and drawn comparisons to the Backstreet Boys and 'N Sync (neither of which had their own television shows). After releasing a series of EPs, collaborating with the likes of T-Pain and Flo Rida, and headlining multiple club tours in the United States, Cody Simpson—discovered, like Justin Bieber, via YouTube—recently released his full-length debut, <i>Paradise</i>. Rachel Crow, fresh off her 2011 fifth-place finish on "The X Factor," where record mogul and judge L.A. Reid called her a "funky, feisty singer with soul," signed with Columbia Records and is slated to get her own Nickelodeon show. (Michael Popke)