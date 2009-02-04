BigBoned Comedy: “The Music Show”

From Drew Carey to Kevin James, audiences have long held a soft spot for comedians who were a bit merrier in build, but Milwaukee’s BigBoned Comedy performances don’t just feature comedians who are on the pudgy side. Each BigBoned event revolves around a different theme. Past shows have examined celebrity or politics, but tonight’s is all about music. Featured guests include The Kentucky Prophet, a 500-pound comedic rapper who was briefly the music guru on Comedy Central’s forgotten game show, “Beat The Geeks.” Also on the bill are Chicagoan James Fritz and Milwaukeeans Nola J., Kyle Warras, Aaron Wagner and Arthur Hinty, as well as Mike Schank, the fried but benevolent American Movie sidekick who is also an avid guitarist.