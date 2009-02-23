Bigelf w/ Invade Rome

Songwriter to the stars and former 4 Non Blondes brunette Linda Perry has penned monster hits for Pink, Gwen Stefani and Christina Aguilera, and though she’s branched out to mentor artists like Ben Jelen and James Blunt, her latest project is a little outside her comfort zone: Bigelf, a Los Angeles prog-rock quartet that slathers crushing, Black Sabbath riffs with spacey dispatches a la Pink Floyd. Bigelf travels with a light show, but that’s about all they have in common with the typical Perry protege. They perform tonight with Invade Rome, the loud and psychedelic Milwaukee quartet that has been performing behind this January’s Light Eyed & Villainous .