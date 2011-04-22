Taking cues from shock comedians George Carlin and Richard Pryor, Bill Burr navigates divisive racial topics, political controversies and other hot-button issues in his stand-up routines. Burr's 2004 appearances on Comedy Central's "Chappelle's Show" paved the way for his "One Night Stand" special on HBO, multiple performances on late-night talk shows and a role in the film Date Night . In 2007, Burr began producing Monday Morning Podcast, a weekly hour-long podcast that puts his cringe humor to use on sports, politics and current events.