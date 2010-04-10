As a comedic satirist, as well as political and social commentator, Bill Maher is quick to criticize everything from religion to mass media to every form of democratic platform. After years of hosting the Comedy Central/ABC talk show “Politically Incorrect,” Maher touches on similar territory on his HBO program, “Real Time With Bill Maher,” discussing social and political matters with a rotating panel of guests. In 2008, Maher created the documentary Religulous , a critique of organized religion that became the seventh highest grossing documentary of all time.