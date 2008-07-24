Controversial political comedian Bill Maher, whose digs can strike the funny bone while hitting a nerve, wants to stimulate critical thinking through the gateway of humor. Once the benign host of Comedy Central and ABC’s “Politically Incorrect,” the libertarian found himself on shaky ground after Sept. 11, when there was suddenly no tolerance for charged humor of any sort. A quip that was, ironically, politically incorrect, cost him that show, but he moved on to host HBO’s Emmy-nominated series “Real Time.” Tonight he’ll perform an 8 p.m. show tonight at the Riverside Theater.