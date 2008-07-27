Formerly of the alt-country ensemble Vigilantes of Love, the prolific singer/songwriter Bill Mallonee has clocked some 25 albums since his first appearance in 1991, setting him apart from a legion of poor man’s Neil Youngs. Despite such a vast body of work, his subject matter remains fairly consistent. Mallonee, who rolls into town tonight for an 8 p.m. show at Points East Pub, has long cited a deep admiration of the coarse brokenness of Southern folk, both past and very past, as the catalyst for his abundance of introspective, melancholic road music.