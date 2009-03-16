Her "Battle of the Sexes" tennis match against aging former Wimbledon champion Bobby Riggs might have ended three decades ago, but Billie Jean King's fight against sexism continues. She appears tonight as part of the Marcus Center’s woman-themed Smart Talk series for a 45-minute talk, allowing the audience 30 minutes for questions afterward. King's speech, entitled "Pressure is a Privilege," touches on her hardships and humiliation on and off the court, where she drew much attention for her political views and her sexuality.