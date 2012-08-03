Billy Currington w/ David Nail

Billy Currington is well known among country audiences as the slab of beefcake in Shania Twain's 2004 Top 10 hit, “Party for Two.” Then again, the 38-year-old Georgia native already had two Top 10 hits before Twain's song helped to raise his profile. Currington scored his first hit with 2003's “Walk a Little Straighter,” about his relationship with his alcoholic stepfather, Larry Currington. He went on to hit the Top 5 with his second single, “I Got a Feelin',” also from his self-titled debut album. Things moved quickly for Currington, who released his second album, Doin' Somethin' Right, in 2005. <P>Stardom, however, often comes with unforeseen challenges. A bout of laryngitis forced Currington to cancel a number of 2007 tour dates, and his third album was delayed so that he could receive therapy for abuse he suffered as a child. Thankfully, 2010 saw the talented singer-songwriter return with his fourth studio work, Enjoy Yourself. And enjoying himself is exactly what Currington will be doing at this year's State Fair.<P> Also on the bill is David Nail, whose 10 years in the country music business have seen a pair of albums and a number of charted hits, his first being a cover of Train's “I'm About to Come Alive.” And speaking of covers, Nail recently tackled Adele, releasing a digital-only version of her hit “Someone Like You.”