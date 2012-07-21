Writer Lee Hall never expected Elton John to attend the first public showing of his colorful film <i>Billy Elliot</i> at the Cannes Film Festival, and he certainly never expected to collaborate with him to make the film into a musical. Hall wrote the lyrics and John composed the music for the hit <i>Billy Elliot: The Musical</i>, which was first performed in London in 2005 and won 10 Tony Awards in 2009. The musical, about a young boy who pursues his passion of dance while his community struggles to find work, features a rotating cast of boys who personify Billy and his community's heartbreak with their innocent singing, aggressive tap dances and graceful ballet numbers. (Multiple performances through Sunday, July 22.)