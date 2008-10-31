Since the break-up of the Ani DiFranco-approved “queercore” folk duo Bitch and Animal, songstress Bitch has continued playing the electric violin (and bass and ukulele) for her solo career. Her solo albums haven’t strayed too far from familiar Bitch and Animal subject matter, like environmental, LGBT and international politics, and she still finds plenty of time to explore the politics of personal relationships. Ever the road warrior, tonight Bitch returns to the Stonefly Brewery to headline a 10 p.m. show with her new band, The Exciting Conclusion.