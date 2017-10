Since the break-up of the Ani DiFranco-approved queercore folk duo Bitch and Animal, songstress Bitch has continued playing the electric violin (and bass and ukulele) for her solo career. Her solo albums haven’t strayed too far from familiar Bitch and Animal subject matter, like environmental, LGBT and international politics, and, of course, the politics of personal relationships. Bitch returns to the Stonefly Brewery tonight to for a 10 p.m. show.