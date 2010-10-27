The Black Angels w/ Light Pollution

Lest there be any question about The Black Angels’ love for The Velvet Underground, the Austin, Texas, sextet not only named itself after the Velvet’s “Black Angel’s Death Song,” but also styled its logo after an iconic image of the Velvet’s one-time singer Nico. The Black Angels were thusly lumped in with other VU revivalists like Brian Jonestown Massacre and Spacemen 3, but albums like 2008’s Directions to See a Ghost and the new Phosphene Dream stand out for their sheer commitment to traditional psychedelic rock. From the reverb-heavy production to the droning organ, those albums often sound like they were recorded in a black-lit basement during the Vietnam War.