Last winter Maxim magazine infamously ran a review of The Black Crowes new album, Warpaint(the band’s first studio effort in seven years, and also their first with North Mississippi Allstars guitarist Luther Dickinson added to their line-up) without actually hearing the album. “They sound pretty much like they always have,” the magazine decreed, “boozy, competent, and in slavish debt to the Stones, the Allmans, and the Faces.” Though the magazine was condemned from all corners, nobody actually took issue with the content of the review, which proved prescient. While Dickinson’s licks do add some richness and depth to the Crowes’ timeworn boogie hard-rock, they still sound pretty much like they always have. The group brings its considerable facial hair to The Rave tonight for an 8 p.m. show.