Black Diamond Heavies share more than a few similarities with The Blacks Keys. Like The Black Keys, they kick up a big, noisy amalgam of rock and Southern blues, and like The Black Keys, they do so with just a two-man line-up. It’s fitting, then, that the group’s latest album was produced by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys. Tonight Black Diamond Heavies play a 10 p.m. show at Points East Pub.