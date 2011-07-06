The Black Keys w/ Florence + The Machine and Cage The Elephant

No Marcus Amphitheater headliner announcement was greeted with more surprise than that of The Black Keys. Fans couldn't believe that the lo-fi blues-rock duo of guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney was now headlining the same venue as Kanye West and Katy Perry, but after last year's commercial breakthrough Attack & Release , its hit singles “Tighten Up” and “Howlin' for You” and a bunch of Grammy nominations, the duo is now one of rock's most in-demand bands. A couple of popular opening acts will certainly help drive ticket sales, including the soulful art-pop group Florence + The Machine, which had their own breakthrough moment last year with a dazzling performance at MTV's Video Music Awards.