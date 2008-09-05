There are blues punk bands that only salt their music with the blues, and then there are the bands that bathe their albums in the blues. The Black Keys are the latter. For a band that's often compared to The White Stripes, the difference is, well, black and white. The Black Keys, like ZZ Top, are a blues band playing a different genre of music, not a punk band looking back at another era. No wonder producer Rick Rubin recently tapped The Black Keys to play back-up for ZZ Top on their upcoming album. In the meantime, The Black Keys are touring behind their new, Danger Mouse-produced album, Attack & Release. They stop at the Turner Hall Ballroom for a sold-out 8 p.m. concert tonight.