As the band’s name suggests, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club specializes in loud, rambunctious garage rock, making the group outcasts from an indie-rock scene that now prefers downtrodden songwriting or handclap-laden quirk. Blending abrasive guitar-driven straight-ahead rock with plenty of nods to the Jesus and Mary Chain’s most fuzzed-out moments, the band’s most recent release, Baby 81, is a return to its trademark sound after the introspective folk of 2005’s Ginsberg-inspired Howl. The band is just one of many playing the Harley-Davidson 10th Anniversary Celebration today at the Summerfest grounds. There set begins at 3 p.m.