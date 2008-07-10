While diverse stylistic range is often the hallmark of profound musical study, sometimes there’s something equally admirable about cornering and perfecting a specific niche. That’s the path taken by Atlanta’s Blackberry Smoke, who’ve wholeheartedly devoted themselves to the cause of Southern rock. While the standard ’70s guitar licks still prevail, Blackberry Smoke retains a heavy dose of their country-and-western roots, setting them apart from your typical “Free Bird” fare. They play an 8 p.m. Shank Hall show tonight.