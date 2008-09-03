Billing themselves as “emissaries from your local, tightly knit community of anarchists and squatters,” Santa Cruz, Calif.’s Blackbird Raum embodies a distinctly youthful sub-sub-genre of dark protest folk. Borrowing accordion and banjo from the more morbid corners of traditional European and American music, the young group plucks up aggressive acoustic music as they share their none-too-subtle politics. Blackbird Raum’s 7 p.m. stop at the Borg Ward Collective tonight is part of their “burnin’ gasoline while there’s still such a thing” tour, ahead of the release of their new album Swidden.