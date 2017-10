This won’t come as any surprise to Blade Runner diehards who have now seen the release of a half-dozen different cuts of their favorite sci-fi cult film, but there’s another edit of Blade Runner hitting the circuit, this one billed as “The Final Cut.” Fans have good reason to question the veracity of that claim, of course, but that probably won’t stop them from going to the Times Cinema tonight at midnight to see if this “final” cut answers any questions about the notoriously open-ended film.