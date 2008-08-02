There are two surefire ways to climb the country charts: Sing a big old ballad for the ladies or record a big, goofy novelty song for the masses. Blake Shelton, a regular fixture on the charts, is adept at both. Shelton, who headlines the Wisconsin State Fair’s Main Stage tonight with an 8 p.m. performance, offsets his sensitive cowboy persona with a regular-guy sense of humor. Expect tonight’s set to include bleeding heart ballads like “Austin” and “Home,” as well as rowdy party songs like “The More I Drink.”