The Blasters w/ James Intveld

Though they were better associated with the punk-rock scene at the time, in 1980 The Blasters released a song that would become a roots-rock rally cry, “American Music.” “We got the Louisiana boogie and the Delta blues,” they sang. “We got country swing and rockabilly, too/ We got jazz, country-western and Chicago blues/ It’s the greatest music that you ever knew/ It’s American music/ It’s the greatest sound, right from the U.S.A.” Three decades later, the band’s lineup has changed considerably, but its love of American music remains untarnished. They share this bill with rockabilly revivalist James Intveld, who gained infamy as Johnny Depp’s singing voice in the John Waters flick Cry-Baby .