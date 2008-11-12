Though they were better associated with the punk-rock scene at the time, in 1980 The Blasters released a song that would become a roots-rock rally cry, “American Music.” “We got the Louisiana boogie and the Delta blues,” they sang. “We got country swing and rockabilly, too/ We got jazz, country-western and Chicago blues/ It’s the greatest music that you ever knew/ It’s American music/ It’s the greatest sound, right from the U.S.A.” A quarter-century later, the band’s lineup has changed considerably, but its love of American music remains untarnished. Tonight the group does an 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall.