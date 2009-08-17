Hollywood has historically romanticized the wild west, so Mel Brooks’ 1974 satire Blazing Saddles was borderline sacrilegious in the way it depicted the vulgarities of the era, namely the rampant racism. Cleavon Little stars as an unlikely black sheriff. In the film’s quintessential scene, a bloated fight literally spills off the movie’s western set and onto the neighboring sets at Warner Bros. Studios. Brochach screens the film for free tonight on its patio with free kettlecorn and $2.50 bottles of Lakefront beer as part of its weekly film series.