The Blind Boys of Alabama/Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Two of the most enduring musical institutions of the past century team up for a shared 8 p.m. bill at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino’s Northern Lights Theater tonight: The Blind Boys of Alabama, an ensemble of blind gospel singers that has been performing for six decades now, and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, perhaps the most famous of all the New Orleans jazz collectives, a group that has been playing traditional New Orleans music since the 1950s, housing the very best talent that the city has to offer.