Following in the footsteps of Motion City Soundtrack’s high-energy power pop, the St. Louis’ trio The Blind Eyes has been carving out a place for themselves both in and outside of their native Missouri. They recently took home the honor of “Best New Artist” of 2008 from the city’s RFT Magazine, and their bright, peppy, up-strummed guitar riffs and bouncing rhythm section has fared well on the road. They headline a 10 p.m. show at the Cactus Club tonight.