Shortly after singer Shannon Hoon died of a drug overdose, Blind Melon essentially disbanded, ending a promising group that had just broken through majorly thanks to a beloved single, “No Rain.” Perhaps because of the ongoing demand Blind Melon’s brand of poppy, southern-rock-inspired jam music, or perhaps because of VH1-induced nostalgia for that tap-dancing bumble-bee girl, the band decided to give it another go in 2006, recruiting a new vocalist, Travis Warren (who sounds like a hybrid between Hoon and Perry Farrell) and trying their luck with a new album. The group plays at 3 p.m. this afternoon at the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage as part of Harley’s anniversary bash.