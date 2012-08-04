Blind Pilot w/ River City Extension

Portland indie-pop group Blind Pilot has come a long way since the founding duo of vocalist and guitarist Israel Nebeker and drummer Ryan Dobrowski toured the West Coast by bicycle in 2007. The television shows “Chuck” and “One Tree Hill” have featured their wistfully pretty pop, and the group earned strong reviews for their 2011 record <i>We Are the Tide</i>, which adds extra layers of chamber-pop orchestration to their bittersweet pop songs. The band has since added several new multi-instrumentalists and is now touring as a six-piece, so expect plenty of banjo, trumpet and keyboards at this performance.