Blink-182 w/ My Chemical Romance and Manchester Orchestra

Pop-punk mainstays Blink-182 so strongly influenced much of the Warped Tour punk and emo of the last decade that when the band broke up in 2005, it seemed only a matter of time until they reunited to return to the music scene they helped shape. The 2008 plane crash that nearly killed drummer Travis Barker laid the groundwork for the trio's reconciliation and a big 2009 reunion tour, and in September the band will release their first album since 2003, Neighborhoods . Met with regular airplay on alternative radio, the album's first single, “Up All Night,” suggests a heavier, more serious approach from the band once known for scat humor and masturbation jokes. Blink-182 shares this tour with modern-day glam-rockers My Chemical Romance, who last year released the concept album Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys , which plays like a Queen-inspired sci-fi rock opera.