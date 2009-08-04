Blink-182 w/ Fall Out Boy, Panic! At the Disco and Chester French

Nearly five years after their acrimonious breakup, the chart-topping pop-punk trio Blink-182 has reformed with promises of recording another album, but not before a grandiose reunion tour that pairs the band with a high-tech stage from Daft Punk and Kanye West set designer Martin Phillips and a veritable mini-Warped Tour lineup of openers that includes, for tonight’s show, Fall Out Boy, Panic! At the Disco and Chester French (though they’re not on tonight bill, Weezer is joining for another leg of the tour). Blink-182 singer Mark Hoppus spoke to the Shepherd Express about the band’s reunion, explaining that although the high-profile plane crash that nearly killed drummer Travis Barker expedited the reunion, he always believed it would only be a matter of time before the band began playing together again.