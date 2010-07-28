Blitzen Trapper w/ Avi Buffalo

Much as it ushered in grunge two decades ago, Seattle’s Sub Pop Records has been a leading proponent of the recent flannel-in-the- forest indie-folk movement, signing artists like Iron and Wine, Daniel Martin Moore, Vetiver, Tiny Vipers and Loney, Dear. One of the most successful and prolific of its acquisitions has been Blitzen Trapper, a Portland, Ore., ensemble that on its Sub Pop releases has downplayed the indie-quirk of early records to pay homage to the Americana of acts like Neil Young and, on its latest album, Destroyer of the Void , The Grateful Dead in particular. Opening tonight is another Sub Pop band in a very different mold: Avi Buffalo, a young, co-ed indie-pop band that sings of fleeting summer love on its recent self- titled debut.