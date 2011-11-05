Blitzen Trapper w/ Dawes and The Belle Brigade

Neil Young, The Band and Gram Parsons aren't by any means new influences to Blitzen Trapper, but the band has never embraced those staples more fully than they do on their latest record for Sub Pop, American Goldwing. Where Blitzen Trapper once dressed up their Americana in experimental flourishes (most recently laying on thick prog-rock accents on 2010's charming Destroyer of the Void), American Goldwing plays it straight, letting the band's songwriting speak for itself. That new direction makes Dawes a logical choice for an opening act on Blitzen Trapper's latest tour, since the California band also plays its heartland rock straight. This summer Dawes released its wonderfully earthy sophomore album, Nothing Is Wrong.