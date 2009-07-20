Blitzen Trapper w/ Loch Lomond

Much as it ushered in grunge two decades ago, Seattle’s Sub Pop Records has been a leading proponent of the recent flannel-in-the-forest indie-folk movement, signing artists like Iron and Wine, Daniel Martin Moore, Vetiver, Tiny Vipers and Loney, Dear. One of its most promising acquisitions has been Blitzen Trapper, a Portland, Ore., ensemble that gets better with each album. The band’s Sub Pop debut, Furr , which toned down some of the band’s early indie-quirk in favor of a more traditional homage to Neil Young-styled Americana, garnered praise not only from the usual blogs but also from Rolling Stone , which placed it as No. 13 on the magazine’s list of the best albums of 2008. Tonight fans can expect to hear some of the Furr outtakes and B-sides, which will be released in late August on Blitzen Trapper’s Black River Killer EP .