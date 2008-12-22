For the second time this season, the Milwaukee Rep is calling on a single actor to carry an entire production as the company stages Australian playwright Robert Hewett's suburban mystery The Blonde, The Brunette, and The Vengeful Redhead. Continuing tonight with a 7:30 p.m. performance at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, the production stars Rep resident actress Deborah Staples, whose multiple roles offer a very contemporary look at the nature of love, anger and adultery from a number of perspectives. In addition to the three title characters, Staples is called upon to portray a four colorful supporting characters.