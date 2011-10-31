Blood on the Dance Floor w/ Angelspit and New Years Day

A spastic crunkcore duo with glam and synth-pop undertones, Blood on the Dance Floor a collaboration between Dahvie Vanity (vocals, keyboard, guitar) and Jayy von Monroe (vocals, including rap), with touring members Rusty Lixx, Nick Nasty, Carter Harris and Alex Gilbertson filling out the group on the road. Based in Phoenix, but formed in Orlando in 2007, Blood On the Dance Floor has four albums under its belt, its most recent two – Epic and All the Rage – charting at fifth and thirteenth, respectively, for electronic/dance on Billboard. A fifth album, (R)Evolution , is slated for release in February.