Although their horn-laden brand of jazz-rock was pretty easy going, Blood, Sweat and Tears christened themselves with one of the most deceptively intense band names in rock ’n’ roll. Now in its 40th year, the group is still touring furiously, albeit with very, very few of the members who made up its original incarnations. This year, however, saw the return of original guitarist Steve Katz, so the band’s 8 p.m. set at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino should focus heavily on early hits from his tenure with the band. The band has also teased the possibility that some of its many alumni may sit in at certain shows this year.